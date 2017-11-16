New Jersey Panel Approves New Rules For Transgender Student Athletes

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (AP) – Transgender high school athletes in New Jersey no longer have to prove their gender identity.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday approved a policy that allows athletes to notify the school administration if they want to change gender. Previously, they needed a doctor’s note or official documentation.
The organization says the transgender community has criticized that someone had to prove their transgender status.
Students will not be permitted to switch genders from season to season.
An appeals process will be available to schools to raise concerns about safety or competitive imbalance.
