Federal Judge Grants Philadelphia’s Request For Injunction Against Attorney General Sessions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A federal judge has granted Philadelphia’s request for an injunction against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, ruling he cannot withhold a federal law enforcement grant based on the city’s policies toward immigrants.

The city asked for the injunction after the Justice Department threatened a $1.7 million grant unless the city changed its policy on sharing information with federal immigration agents. The city argued its policy was in compliance with the terms of the grant, and Judge Michael Baylson agreed.

“Philadelphia is a not a ‘sanctuary city,'” he wrote. “If that term means that there are any policies that would prevent or inhibit the investigation, arrest, prosecution and sentencing of aliens. There are none.”

He distinguished betweem “criminal aliens” and what he called “visa overstayers,” who he says comprise about half of unlawfully present non-citizens and against whom there have been virtually no deportation actions for decades.

He says the city is likely to succeed in its suit against Sessions, on its claim that the conditions being attached to the grants “are improper under settled principles of the Spending Clause, the Tenth Amendment, and principles of federalism.”

“Principles of federalism,” he wrote, “allow a city to deal with local issues as it sees best. The supremacy clause of the Constitution gives the federal government the final say – if, as, and when there is a conflict. In this case, given Philadelphia’s unique approach to meshing the legitimate needs of the federal government to remove criminal aliens with the City’s promotion of health and safety, there is no conflict of any significance.”

He said Philadelphia’s injunction request had met the tests of “probability of success on the merits, irreparable harm, a balancing of equities, preserving the status quo, and the public interest.”

The DOJ said in a statement, “In Philadelphia, 2017 homicides have already eclipsed 2016’s numbers, and so-called ‘sanctuary policies’ further undermine public safety and law enforcement. The Justice Department is reviewing the ruling and determining next steps.”

The city had no immediate response.