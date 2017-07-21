Sessions: Shame Philadelphia Is ‘Sanctuary City’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner is challenging Attorney General Jeff Sessions for blaming immigrants for much of the nation’s violent crime.

Sessions is says it's a shame that Philadelphia is a "sanctuary city". He says it hurts lawful citizens. Also talks about MS 13 @CBSPhilly https://t.co/otSvcdUpUQ — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) July 21, 2017

Commissioner Richard Ross says “young men from here” who are hopeless and dealing with poverty are a bigger problem.

Ross also says he doesn’t think local law enforcement “belongs in the immigration business.” He says it’s tough enough for police to build bonds with local residents without having them worry about their immigration status.

Ross listened Friday as Sessions spoke to federal prosecutors in Philadelphia and criticized cities that give “sanctuary” to immigrants who commit crime. He says they should be deported.

Ross says Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney instead describes Philadelphia as a “welcoming city.”

Speaking at the US Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia on Friday, Sessions said it’s a shame that Philadelphia is a sanctuary city.

“They are giving sanctuary not to law abiding citizens of our community, they are providing sanctuary to criminals. It saddens me to say that one of those jurisdictions is Philadelphia. This is especially sad for the residents of Philadelphia who’ve been victimized as a result of these policies. It’s right and just, really, that we have a lawful system of immigration and one that we can defend and that makes sense,” said Sessions.

Protesters gathered outside the U.S. Attorney’s Office during Sessions’ visit.

President Donald Trump has tried to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

