Brett Brown: Markelle Fultz Will ‘Please Lots Of People Soon’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have faced the NBA’s toughest schedule thus far. And through 13 games, their an impressive 7-6.

“When you look at Vegas and different analysts, that we evidently have the most difficult start to a year,” head coach Brett Brown said on Tuesday’s 94WIP Afternoon Show. “For all those types of reasons, I’m pleased with where we’re at.”

According to https://t.co/BDBgAiqrEK, the #Sixers have had the toughest schedule in the NBA, thus far. They're 7-6. Expecting major regressions from the Knicks and Pistons. https://t.co/mP2COrw0gp — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) November 14, 2017

Brown admitted the Sixers have found a comfortable starting five with Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Joel Embiid. And to make matters even better, the Sixers will look to get No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz (shoulder soreness) back sometime soon.

Related: Joel Embiid Dominates Willie Reed: ‘I Don’t Know, What’s His Name?’

Brown provided an update on Fultz.

“We spend so much time under the constrictions that we have with making sure his head is right, his body is right, getting him to sweat with his cardio,” said Brown. “Still working on his skills that don’t affect his shot. The problem is the shoulder, the problem is the shot. So all of things that you just heard me say, are things that avoid that. And slowly we’re getting his shoulder stronger, we’re getting him more confident. What the endgame is, what the return to play is we do not know. But I can say with sort of great confidence — and we’ve had a lot practice dealing with injured high draft picks — that the plan that he’s on is very comprehensive and thorough. From diet, to study, to Jon Gruden quarterback camp with me and him sitting in a video room talking about stuff. Sitting him up the bench. When you watch our games, you’ll notice where he sits, we can communicate with him.

“And he’s just very involved, although not in a uniform on game night, he’s moving forward. And I think the city is gonna realize soon, once that happens, what a unique player we actually have. He’s been an enigma so far, but I just feel — I’ve got a gut feel and study feel that he’s just gonna please lots of people, in regards to us drafting him.”