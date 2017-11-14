Joel Embiid Dominates Willie Reed: ‘I Don’t Know, What’s His Name?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many people hadn’t heard of Willie Reed until Monday night, including Joel Embiid.
Embiid dominated the Clippers’ second-year backup center during a stretch in the second quarter. Eventually, it led to Reed’s WWE-style takedown of Embiid, resulting in a flagrant 1.
Embiid reacted with his famous line, “He can’t [expletive] guard me.”
After the game Embiid said of Reed, “I don’t know what’s his name.”
Embiid finished the game with 32 points and 16 rebounds in a career-high 36 minutes, as the Sixers got a big 109-105 win over the Clippers. And Embiid did this to DeAndre Jordan.
Ben Simmons finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists including six dunks. Robert Covington had a career-high 31 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals.