‘I Thought He Was Going To Rape Me’: Fifth Woman Claims Moore Of Sexual Misconduct When She Was 16

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Another woman has now accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when she was a minor.

Moore has maintained his innocence amid calls for him to end his campaign, and has even gone as far as calling the accusations a “witch hunt.”

Beverly Young Nelson, who was flanked by her attorney Gloria Allred, says she was sexually assaulted by Moore when she was 16 in December 1977.

Jurors Tell Judge They Can’t Reach Unanimous Verdict In Sen. Bob Menendez Bribery Trial

“I thought he was going to rape me. I was twisting and I was struggling and I begged him to stop,” said Nelson. “I had tears running down my face.”

Nelson says she’s only coming forward now because of The Washington Post story in which four other women claimed he pursued relationships with them when they were in their teens and he was in his 30s.

“He then looked at me and he told me, he said, ‘You’re just a child and I am the district attorney of Etiwah County and if you ever tell anyone about this, no one will believe you,’” she said.

Moore insists the allegations aren’t true, calling Allred a sensationalist lawyer, and he says he’s going to sue The Washington Post for publishing the story.

“They hate conservatives so they’re going to come out and say anything they can,” said George Barry, a Moore supporter. “And do I trust The Washington Post? Not on your life.”

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s now convinced.

“I believe the women, yes,” said McConnell.

Biden: ‘I’m Not Closing The Door’ On 2020 Presidential Run

McConnell has called on Moore to step out of the race, something Moore says he will not do.

The Republican Senate Campaign Committee has severed its fundraising agreement with Moore, leaving him to fund his own campaign until next month’s election, that’s if he doesn’t step aside.