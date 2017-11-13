Jurors Tell Judge They Can’t Reach Unanimous Verdict In Sen. Bob Menendez Bribery Trial

BREAKING: DA Files New Charges Against Penn State Frat Brothers After Deleted Video Recovered Following Pledge's Death

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — Jurors in the bribery trial of New Jersey U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez have sent the judge a note saying they “can’t reach a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.”

The judge has excused the jurors for the day and told them to return Tuesday to continue deliberating.

The prosecution on Monday urged the judge to send the jurors back to deliberations. The judge had said he felt that was appropriate.

Prosecutors say the Democratic senator took gifts from a wealthy Florida donor between 2006 and 2013 in exchange for political influence. The donor also is on trial.

Menendez and the donor have denied any bribery arrangement and say gifts including flights on the donor’s private jet and a luxury hotel stay in Paris were an outgrowth of their longtime friendship.

