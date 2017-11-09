WEATHER: Freeze Warning In Effect 7 P.M. Friday-10 A.M. Saturday For Philly, South Jersey & Delaware | Counties Open Up Warming Centers | Full Weather Coverage

Zeoli Show Log 11.09.17

By Rich Zeoli
3:20pm- Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called on Moore to withdraw from the race.

3:30pm- On Thursday, Senate Republicans unveiled their tax-reform bill. There are several differences between the proposed Senate bill and the tax-reform House bill, including a delay in the implementation of a 20% corporate tax rate. 

4pm- According to a piece in the New York Times, five women have accused comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct. His publicist has stated that he will not answer any questions at this time. 

4:20pm- According to reports, prosecutors have informed Rand Paul that they expect federal charges to be filed against the Senator’s attacker, Rene Boucher. 

5pm- Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney joins the show to discuss tax reform and the likelihood of reconciling the House and Senate proposed bills. 

 

