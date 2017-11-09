‘Clue’ Board Game, Wiffle Ball Among 12 Toys Inducted Into National Toy Hall Of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2017 inductees of the National Toy Hall of Fame are sure to give some nostalgia.
Twelve toys earned their place during a ceremony in Rochester, New York on Thursday.
Among them are “Clue” the board game, the magic 8 ball, a wiffle ball and even a paper airplane.
They join the 62 toy favorites that are already enshrined by the National Museum of Play.
If your favorite toys haven’t made their list, you can nominate a toy on the Toy Hall of Fame’s website.