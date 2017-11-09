WEATHER: Counties Across The Region Open Up Warming Centers As Cold Air Ushers In| Full Weather Coverage

First Driverless Shuttle Bus Crashes 2 Hours After Being Launched

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — The first driverless shuttle bus crashed two hours after it was launched.

The company that operates the service in Las Vegas says the bus stopped exactly as it was supposed to, then a truck in front of it got too close.

The truck’s driver didn’t see the bus and backed into it.

The driver of the truck was cited by police.

“It wasn’t a crazy impact,” said passenger Jenny Wong. “I think the shuttle just needs to be improved a little bit, so it could have a horn on it so somebody could honk if there’s an accident.”

Eight passengers were on board, but no one was hurt.

Las Vegas officials say the shuttle’s 12-month pilot program will continue testing in the downtown area.

The bus has an attendant, but no steering wheel or brake pedals.

