More Than 150,000 Have Signed Online Petition To Free Rapper Meek Mill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than 160,000 people have signed an online petition to free Meek Mill.
The Philadelphia rapper was sentenced this week to two to four years in state prison for violating his probation.
Rapper Meek Mill Received At Graterford Correctional Facility
The petition, at change.org, is directed at Gov. Tom Wolf. The organizer says it’s designed to show the number of people who believe “the punishment was harsh” and that Meek Mill’s imprisonment “will be a disservice,” especially to youth for whom he’s been a “powerful voice in the community.”
Meek Mill was processed Wednesday into Graterford Prison in Montgomery County, where he’s inmate number ND8400.
The performer’s lawyers have vowed to appeal.
