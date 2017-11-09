Mic’d Up: Beau Allen, Chris Long Echoing Thoughts Of Eagles Fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Long was mic’d up for the Eagles’ Week 9 blowout win over the Broncos.

In a 2:57 video released by the Eagles, Long is having a conversation with his fellow defensive lineman Beau Allen and the two echo the thoughts of many Philly fans as the team is on the verge of winning their seventh straight game.

“Are we good?” Allen asks Long.

“Hah, I think we are,” Long replies. “I think we’re good. It’s early but I think we’re good. I think we’re a solid team.”

The Eagles have improved to an NFL best 8-1 and are the odds on favorites to win the Super Bowl. After their Week 10 bye, the Eagles head to Dallas for a crucial matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.