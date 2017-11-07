Bovada: Eagles Are Your Super Bowl Favorites

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This just in: the Philadelphia Eagles are currently the favorites win Super Bowl 52, at 4-1.
The Patriots are second at 9-2. The next NFC team after the Eagles are the Seahawks at 12-1. The Rams and Saints are 14-1.
Wait, there’s more!
Carson Wentz is the MVP favorite, at 1-1 even money! Tom Brady is the next closest at around 2-1. Wentz has thrown for an NFL best 23 touchdowns to just four picks this season.
The Eagles, winner of seven in a row, are off this week before heading to Dallas on November 19th to face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.