BREAKING: Pennsylvania State Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop

Bovada: Eagles Are Your Super Bowl Favorites

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This just in: the Philadelphia Eagles are currently the favorites win Super Bowl 52, at 4-1.

The Patriots are second at 9-2. The next NFC team after the Eagles are the Seahawks at 12-1. The Rams and Saints are 14-1.

 

Wait, there’s more!

Carson Wentz is the MVP favorite, at 1-1 even money! Tom Brady is the next closest at around 2-1. Wentz has thrown for an NFL best 23 touchdowns to just four picks this season.

The Eagles, winner of seven in a row, are off this week before heading to Dallas on November 19th to face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch