Zeoli Show Log 11.07.17

3pm- The media failed to recognize that Sen. Rand Paul, who was assaulted while mowing his lawn on Saturday afternoon, may have been attacked due to his political ideology. According to reports, the alleged attacker, Rene Boucher, is an anti-Trump socialist.
3:25pm- In an attempt to protest what he views as currently inadequate gun laws, Rep. Ted Lieu decided to walk out of Congress while a moment of silence for the victims of Sunday’s Texas church shooting was being held.
3:30pm- CNN host Don Lemon suggested that because Sunday’s mass shooting occurred in a church, it is proof that prayer is not effective.
3:35pm- Candidate for Philadelphia District Attorney Beth Grossman joins the show to talk about the importance of today’s election.
4pm- While appearing on CBS This Morning to promote her new book, former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile had her credibility continually questioned by hosts Charlie Rose and Gayle King. In her book, Hacks, Brazile writes about how the Democrat Primary process was rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton.
4:45pm- On Tuesday. former Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Roy Halladay died in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico.
5:05pm- While appearing on CNN, Gov. Terry McAuliffe stated that no one cares about Donna Brazile’s claim that the Democrat Primary was rigged.
5:40pm- Republican candidate for NJ State Senate in the 3rd District Fran Grenier joins the show to discuss his race against Steve Sweeney.