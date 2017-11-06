PA Voters Being Asked If They Want To ‘Open Door’ To Eliminating Homeowner Property Taxes

HARRISBURG, PA. (CBS) — On Tuesday’s ballot, Pennsylvania voters will be asked if they want to take a step toward eliminating property taxes for homeowners.
Currently, state law caps the property tax relief local taxing authorities can allow homeowners. Tuesday’s ballot question would change the Pennsylvania Constitution to allow school districts and other local jurisdictions to increase it to 100 percent.
Supreme Court Seats Highlight Pennsylvania Statewide Elections
But the sponsor of the referendum acknowledges the revenue generated by property taxes would have to be replaced before taxing jurisdictions would opt to eliminate them.
For state lawmakers, agreeing on that replacement revenue has always been a heavy lift.
One Comment