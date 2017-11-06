Supreme Court Seats Highlight Pennsylvania Statewide Elections

By Tony Romeo
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Three state Supreme Court seats are in play as Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday. There is a race for one seat and two retention elections.

Voters will choose one state Supreme Court justice and will decide whether two others will keep their seats.

Democrats could extend their edge on the high court to 6-to-1 as Democrat Dwayne Woodruff, an Allegheny County judge and former Pittsburgh Steeler, faces sitting Republican Justice Sallie Mundy, who was appointed to the Supreme Court last year when Michael Eakin resigned amid a scandal regarding inappropriate emails.

Voters will decide whether to retain Republican Thomas Saylor, the chief justice, and Democratic Justice Debra Todd.

Voters will also decide on seats for Superior Court and Commonwealth Court.

