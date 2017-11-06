Ditching Smartphones: ‘Dumbphones’ With Basic Functions Appealing To Some

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — These days, our smartphones can do it all.

“Track my sleep, track my workouts,” said David Dahan of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

“I use it a lot for mobile banking,” added Megan Killea of Philadelphia.

“Snapchat,” laughed Alicia Dyson of North Philly.

40 Percent Of Doctors, Nurses Go To Work With The Flu, Survey Finds

Gone are the days when phones are used to simply talk or text. But, what if we could go back to just that?

“Disconnect for a while, stress-free,” said Patrice White.

Christina Colon of Brooklyn, New York wasn’t so sure. “I don’t think I’d be able to function going back,” she said.

As Apple and Android release $1,000 smartphones, with more features than ever, could dumbphones be the next big seller?

The $150 Light phone, which only makes and takes calls, transfers them straight from your smartphone, giving you a break from technology.

The $295 Punkt phone lets you talk, text, set alarms and use a calendar.

Nokia has also launched a “back to basics” version of its mobile device, citing durability and battery life as reasons to buy.

“I think there’s a lot to be said for a product that makes you nostalgic,” said Darren Zygadlo, creator of onecutreviews.com.

He has reviewed thousands of products, including top of the line smartphones.

Man Pulls Gun After Failing To Get McMuffin, Police Say

“We’ve hit a point where we can pretty much do everything with these phones and I think some people are finding themselves saying, ‘What do I need all that for?’”

Having evaluated the Punkt model, he says stripped down cell phones could be the next trend.

“I think some will gravitate to dumpphones because they want simplicity. They want their lives back.”