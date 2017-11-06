Man Pulls Gun After Failing To Get McMuffin, Police Say

WARREN, Ohio (CBS/AP) — It was a frightening moment for one McDonald’s worker in Ohio last week.
Authorities in Ohio say a man is wanted for allegedly pulling out a gun after being told by a McDonald’s drive-thru worker there were no Egg McMuffin sandwiches available.
Police say the incident occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a McDonald’s in Warren, about 60 miles southeast of Cleveland.
The worker told police that two men inside the car appeared to be around 20 years old. She said the driver called her a vulgar name after pulling out the gun and then cursed at her again before driving away.
Warren police hope to identify the men using surveillance video footage.
