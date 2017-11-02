Chris Christie’s Wife Ticketed In New Jersey Distracted Driving Crackdown

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s first lady has been ticketed in a statewide distracted driving crackdown that was ordered by her husband’s attorney general.

NJ Advance Media reports Mary Pat Christie was stopped while driving with a cellphone in her hand on April 10 in Bernardsville by a police officer assigned to the grant-funded program that targeted texting and other distracted driving.

She didn’t identify herself as Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s wife. But she did tell the officer she wasn’t making a call. The officer told her she could not have the phone in her hand while driving.

The officer told her she was getting a ticket because he was on the distracting driving grant detail.

The first lady pleaded guilty to driving with a cellphone and paid the $250 fine.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

