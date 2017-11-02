NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Feds Investigating After Several Penn State Students Report Missing Or Tampered Mail

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) – A federal investigation is underway over missing mail in State College, Pennsylvania.

Penn State says several students reported their families had sent them cards with money, but they never received them.

Officials say some items may have never been delivered to the college, and others may have been tampered-with before getting there.

The college also says the issue may not be limited to the state college area.

