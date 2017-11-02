Ben Simmons: ‘There’s Way More’ In My Game

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Jim Kenney Gives Address On Future Of Philadelphia Schools

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons is off to a historic start to his NBA career.

In Wednesday’s 119-109 win over the Hawks, Simmons finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists — just missing out on his second career triple-double.

After the win — which put the Sixers at .500 (4-4) for the first time since November 15th, 2013 — Simmons was asked how much more there is to his game? He says, a lot more.

Simmons stamped Wednesday’s win with a mammoth dunk over 6’11” Hawks forward Mike Muscala.

Through eight NBA games, Simmons is putting up some historic numbers.

As a team, the Sixers are 9th in the NBA in three-point percentage (38.0), 5th in three’s made per game (11.6), and 10th in three’s attempted per game (30.6). On Wednesday, they scored 119 points despite getting poor shooting performances from J.J. Redick and Dario Saric, while missing 11 free-throws.

