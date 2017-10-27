Brett Brown: ‘Ben Simmons Is Gonna Be Great’

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons is averaging a near triple double through five NBA games.

76ers coach Brett Brown believes he has more to give, too.

16.4 PPG | 10.0 RPG | 7.8 APG 🔥

A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on

Simmons is averaging 16.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in 34.6 minutes per game, through five games. He became the first player since Shaq to record a double-double in his first four games and became the quickest player to achieve a triple-double (game No. 4) since 1967.

Unfortunately, the Sixers have just one win — and a few devastating losses — to show for it. The 6’10, 230-pound point guard has room to grow, but he’s already proven he will be a force for many years to come.

