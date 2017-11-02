Pennsylvania Ranked 5th With Most Anti-Semitic Incidents In US, Says Study

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania has one of the highest numbers of anti-Semitic incidents in the country.

That’s according to a new study by the Anti-Defamation League.

Pennsylvania is ranked fifth, with harassment and vandalism comprising of 58 occurrences.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says the stats are consistent with what’s happening across the U.S., where they’ve recorded nearly 1,300 hate crimes.

“We are already seeing more incidents in the first three-quarters of 2017 than we have in 2016 combined,” said Greenblatt.

He says anti-Semitic incidents in elementary and high schools more than doubled from the same time last year.

Among the crimes locally, the ADL points to the tombstones overturned at a Jewish cemetery in the Northeast in February, and the hate-filled letters received by a Jewish teacher in Montgomery County this summer.