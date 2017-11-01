Police: Girl Discovers 2-Inch Needle Inside Halloween Candy

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (CBS) — A young girl discovered a needle in her Halloween candy while trick-or-treating in Runnemede, police say.

A girl found a 2-inch sewing needle inside her Halloween candy. (credit: Runnemede Police Department)

Police say a 12-year-old girl on the 500 block of Iva Court discovered a two-inch sewing needle that was embedded in a Tootsie Roll candy bar that she received while trick-or-treating between 3:45 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. on Halloween.

Police placed the candy wrapper, along with the needle, into evidence.

There were no other reports of product tampering in the area.

Police are investigating the incident.

