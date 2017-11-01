Police: Woman Dragged To Ground By Vehicle During Attempted Purse Snatching

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – A 65-year-old woman in New Castle County was injured during an attempted purse snatching.
It happened in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Christiana and Airport Roads, around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators say the woman was getting into her car when a vehicle drove up next to her, and the passenger reached out the window and grabbed the strap of her purse. Once the suspect had her purse, police say, the vehicle drove off, dragging the woman to the ground.
The woman was able to hold on to her purse and the suspect vehicle fled.
The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital for injuries to her head and hip.
The suspects are described as black males in their early 2os, clean-cut, and the operator was possibly wearing a black bandanna on his head. The suspects’ vehicle is described as a green SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban.
If anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302-365-8566. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=346&.