Lawyer: ‘I Think Within Next 10 Days’ NFL Team Signs Colin Kaepernick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A lawyer for Colin Kaepernick believes an NFL team will sign the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback in the next 10 days.

Lawyer Mark Geragos told “The Adam Carolla Show” on Tuesday that an NFL team will finally sign the quarterback. Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league, claiming that NFL owners collectively conspired to keep him from playing.

“I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him,” said Geragos. “I think somebody’s gonna sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

Geragos believes there are several teams that could use Kaepernick’s services.

“What kills me about this is it’s not a hard matter to solve. There are at least seven teams I can tick off that probably should sign Kaepernick to a two-year deal,” Geragos explained.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers last winter after it was made clear by new general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan that the quarterback would have been released. He was scheduled to make $14.9 million for 2017.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league and its owners alleging he remains unsigned as a result of owners colluding against him after he kneeled during the national anthem before games last season.

After the grievance was filed, Geragos issued a statement over Twitter that said, “If the NFL (as well as all professional sports leagues) is to remain a meritocracy, then principled and peaceful political protest — which the owners themselves made great theater imitating weeks ago — should not be punished and athletes should not be denied employment based on partisan political provocation by the executive branch of our government. Such a precedent threatens all patriotic Americans and harkens back to our darkest days as a nation.”

Kaepernick began the protest to raise awareness for social issues such as discrimination against minorities and policy brutality.

