Howie Roseman ‘Not Concerned’ With Reports On Jay Ajayi’s Knee Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Is it too good to be true?

That was what some of the skeptics were thinking when the Eagles acquired 2016 Pro Bowl 24-year-old running back Jay Ajayi from the Dolphins for a fourth-round pick.

Shortly following the announcement of the trade, reports about knee issues surrounding Ajayi began to circulate.

Something to keep in mind about Ajayi trade: Dolphins don’t believe he has much left in his knees. Longer-term play. Something to watch for. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 31, 2017

Eagles VP of football operations Howie Roseman, who addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon, is “not concerned” about those reports.

Roseman on reports regarding Jay Ajayi's knee issues: "We do physicals on players. I'm not concerned about any reports." #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 31, 2017

Ajayi, 24, has 465 rushing yards and 0 touchdowns in seven games this season. However, the 2015 fifth-round pick out of Boise State ran for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016.

The risk for the Eagles is minimal, as Ajayi is under contract for just $705,000 next season, per Spotrac.com.