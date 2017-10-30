DA’s Office: Man Who Dressed Up As Mickey Mouse, SpongeBob At Children Parties Facing Child Rape Charges

Filed Under: Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, Jack Whelan

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man who dressed up as Mickey Mouse and SpongeBob SquarePants at children’s parties is facing child rape charges.

Police: Woman Shot In Head As Bullet Comes Through Wall

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan will announce Monday afternoon the arrest of a Colwyn man who has been charged with the sexual abuse and rape of child victims over several years.

The Delaware County Attorney’s Office says the defendant dressed up as characters for children’s parties as his side business.

Police: Boy Jumps From Overpass Onto Car, Kills Driver 

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch