DA’s Office: Man Who Dressed Up As Mickey Mouse, SpongeBob At Children Parties Facing Child Rape Charges

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man who dressed up as Mickey Mouse and SpongeBob SquarePants at children’s parties is facing child rape charges.
Police: Woman Shot In Head As Bullet Comes Through Wall
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan will announce Monday afternoon the arrest of a Colwyn man who has been charged with the sexual abuse and rape of child victims over several years.
The Delaware County Attorney’s Office says the defendant dressed up as characters for children’s parties as his side business.
Police: Boy Jumps From Overpass Onto Car, Kills Driver
The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.