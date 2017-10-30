NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Woman Shot In Head As Bullet Comes Through Wall

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – A Bethlehem woman was taken to the hospital Sunday night after a bullet came through the wall of her home and struck her in the head.

Lehigh Valley Live reports it happened on the 1500 block of Fairmount Street, around 10:30  p.m.

The 52-year-old woman was transported to St. Luke’s University Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

