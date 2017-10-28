All Clear Given After Hazmat Incident Sickens Students At Penncrest High School

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have given the all clear after a hazmat incident sickened several students at a Delaware County high school.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday at Penncrest High School in Media, Middletown Township.

Students, coaches, and trainers were in the locker rooms after a football game when some of the students began complaining that they were having difficulty breathing.

Emergency responders were quickly called to the school and determined that an ozone air purifying unit had discharged. The unit was unplugged and hazmat crews were able to determine within 45 minutes that the locker room air quality was good.

Thirteen students were taken to local hospitals for either precautionary checks or treatment for asthmatic reactions. Officials say all were released and are doing fine.

“We’re very pleased that all of our students are doing fine and are grateful to the many emergency responders who were on the scene so swiftly,” said Rose Tree Media School District Superintendent Jim Wigo. “We felt very supported by our county service providers and are thankful that this situation was resolved so quickly. The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority.”

Officials say the ozone air purifying units in the district’s locker rooms normally discharge late at night. Health officials recommended several years ago that they be installed in all locker rooms to prevent to bacterial growth. Authorities say it appears this unit’s timer was out of sync or set improperly.

The school district says a full-day basketball tournament scheduled for Penncrest High School Saturday will not be impacted by this incident. Officials say the locker room is clean and sanitized, and coaches have been notified about the situation.