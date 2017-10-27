Strangely Unique Opportunity For Lyft Riders In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Netflix released season two of their hit show “Stranger Things” on Friday.

To celebrate, Netflix has partnered with Lyft to offer riders a chance to experience the Upside Down dimension in several cities throughout the country this weekend, including in Philadelphia.

“‘Stranger Things’ is a cultural phenomenon right now.” Lyft’s Campbell Matthews tells KYW Newsradio. “We’re really excited to come together and create a really immersive experience for passengers.”

All you have to go is go into your Lyft app, select “Strange Mode” and the car that picks you up gives you a taste of the chaos found in Hawkins, Indiana

“You hop in the car and you have this immersive, fun-themed experience,” Matthews says. “It’s really one of a kind.”

She wants to keep many of the features a surprise for riders, but named lights flickering and malfunctions as a few examples of what to expect.

Matthews says if you’re a fan of the show, you’ll know exactly what is happening. But if you’ve never seen it…

“You may not know all the specific references, but you’ll definitely feel the same spooky experience and you’ll still have a lot of fun,” she says, just in time for Halloween.

“Strange Mode” is a free option for Lyft users. You can select it from 4pm-9pm Saturday.

Just watch out for the Demogorgon!