Zeoli Show Log 10.27.17

By Rich Zeoli
3:20pm- While appearing as a guest on CNN, former CIA Director Leon Panetta stated that he believes the Senate Intelligence Committee needs to investigate payments made by both the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee in exchange for the Trump-Russia dossier.

3:25pm- Last night, the U.S. Government released thousands of pages of previously classified information on the the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

3:30pm- George Washington University law professor Johnathon Turley suggested that the Clinton campaign may have violated federal law by neglecting to report money spent on the Trump-Russia dossier. According to the Federal Election Commission Act, campaigns are obligated to document all spending over $200. 

3:45pm- Republican Candidate for New Jersey Governor Kim Guadagno joins the show to talk about lowering taxes, Phil Murphy’s radical plan to make NJ a sanctuary state, and the November 7th election. 

4pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins the show to discuss the Trump administration’s plan to tackle the nation’s opioid epidemic. 

4:40pm- Morning Joe host Mika Bryzezinski addressed sexual harassment allegations made against her coworker and friend Mark Halperin.

5:45pm- Author Chris Scalia, son of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, joins the show to talk about his new book, Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and Life Well Lived.

 

