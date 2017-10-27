Christie: I’m Not Sure Trump Will Run For Re-Election

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is advancing the idea that President Donald Trump might not want to serve a second term.

Christie says on NBC’s “Today” show that four years is a long time, especially for someone who hasn’t spent a lifetime in politics.

Puppy Revived By Narcan After Swallowing Opioid While On Walk With Owner

And so Christie says those years may affect Trump “differently” than they would a seasoned politician.

Christie was asked if he would support Trump for re-election. He said yes, but added that he is not sure a re-election campaign will happen.

“If he runs again I would support him, yes, but I’m not so sure what will happen. Four years is a long time and especially for someone who has not spent a lifetime in politics, so I think those years affect him differently,” said Christie. “I’m sure the president will make whatever decision is best for him, and his family and the country.”

Medical Examiner: 1-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Exposed To Elephant Tranquilizer

Trump already has an active re-election campaign that is raising millions and often talks about serving eight years. Christie ran for president but dropped out and endorsed Trump in February 2016 after a poor showing in New Hampshire.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)