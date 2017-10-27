Puppy Revived By Narcan After Swallowing Opioid While On Walk With Owner

ANDOVER, Mass. (CBS) — The opioid crisis is also affecting the most unlikely victims.

Children and pets could also be at risk, even if they’re just playing in the street.

A 3-month-old puppy named Zoey had a close call that almost ended her life.

The puppy accidentally swallowed an opioid while on a walk with her owner in Massachusetts.

The drug was hidden in a cigarette box tossed in the street.

Her owner says Zoey fell over almost instantly, overdosing on the drug.

“Within seconds, just keeled over, Zoey just fell right on her side,” said Peter Thibault. “It could’ve been one of the kids in the neighborhood and that would’ve been devastating. There’s little kids out here all the time.”

The veterinarian was able to use a form of Narcan to save Zoey.

The drug reverses the effects of opioids in both humans and animals.

Vets say cases like Zoey’s aren’t unusual and they’re treating pets for overdoses more often.