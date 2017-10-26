Police: Man Wanted In Connection To Shooting Of 3-Year-Old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say is connected to the shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Tioga-Nicetown.

Sirwayne Dattes, 24, Philadelphia, is wanted for violations of the Uniform Firearms Act and recklessly endangering another person.

Officials believe the 3-year-old was shot by his 6-year-old brother inside of their home on North 18th Street on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the home shortly after 3 p.m. to find the child shot in the forehead and they rushed him to the hospital.

Authorities say they believe the 3-year-old, his 6-year-old brother, and their 12-year-old brother were all home alone.

The child was immediately transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in very critical condition.

The child’s father, 36-year-old Sirhaven Williams was arrested on Sunday for endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.

The relationship between Dattes and Williams is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sirwayne Dattes is asked to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911.