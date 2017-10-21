3-Year-Old Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting

Filed Under: Child Shot, Philadelphia, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP/CBS) — Police say a toddler was critically injured in a shooting in a North Philadelphia home.

A police spokeswoman said the 3-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the left side of his forehead after the shot just after 3 p.m. Saturday in the Tioga neighborhood.

ALSO READ: Man Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting

The toddler was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately made and there was no immediate information about the circumstances of the shooting.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story continues to develop. 

__

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch