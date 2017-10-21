3-Year-Old Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP/CBS) — Police say a toddler was critically injured in a shooting in a North Philadelphia home.
A police spokeswoman said the 3-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the left side of his forehead after the shot just after 3 p.m. Saturday in the Tioga neighborhood.
ALSO READ: Man Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting
The toddler was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
No arrests were immediately made and there was no immediate information about the circumstances of the shooting.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story continues to develop.
__
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)