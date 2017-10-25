Markelle Fultz To Miss Next 3 Games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Markelle Fultz will miss the next three games with right shoulder soreness, the Sixers announced on Wednesday.

Markelle Fultz is out with right shoulder soreness. He will be reevaluated next Tuesday. #sixers pic.twitter.com/a7lDWMRLsM — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) October 25, 2017

Fultz will be reevaluated next Tuesday, the team announced.

“He had a cortisone shot on Oct. 5, which means fluid was put into his shoulder — not taken out,” Fultz’s agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN on Tuesday night. “My intention earlier was to let people know that he’s been experiencing discomfort. We will continue to work with (Sixers general manager) Bryan Colangelo and the medical staff.”

Fultz, 19, was the Sixers’ No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. However, a shoulder injury has affected his shot and apparently forced him to change his shooting motion — most evident in his ugly free throws. Fultz is shooting 33 percent from the floor and 50 percent from the free throw line this season, averaging 19 minutes in the Sixers’ four games.

Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo addressed the media on Wednesday and speculated that Fultz’s decision to change his shooting motion on his own, could have contributed to the shoulder soreness.