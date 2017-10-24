Report: Markelle Fultz ‘Cannot Raise Up Arms To Shoot Basketball,’ Agent Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sixers first overall pick Markelle Fultz reportedly had fluid drained from his right shoulder and is having trouble raising up his arms to shoot the basketball, his agent told ESPN on Tuesday.
“Markelle had a shoulder injury and fluid drained out of the back of his shoulder,” agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN. “He literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball. He decided to try and fight through the pain to help the team. He has a great attitude. We are committed to finding a solution to get Markelle back to 100 percent.”
Sources say no decision has been made for Fultz to miss any games.
He is shooting 33 percent from the floor and 50 percent from the free throw line. He has averaged 19 minutes in the Sixers’ four games.