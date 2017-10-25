Jersey Shore Pizzeria Owner Pleads Guilty To Not Reporting Over $680,000 In Income

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The owner of a Jersey Shore pizzeria pleads guilty to filing false tax returns after the Internal Revenue Service says he didn’t report more than $680,000 in income.

John Gaeta Jr., 54, owner of Big Slice Pizza in Ocean City, pleaded guilty in Camden Federal Court on Tuesday to filing false tax returns for the 2012 and 2013 tax years.

According to court documents, Gaeta, of Cherry Hill, concealed his ownership of the pizzeria by naming his wife as the owner even though she was not involved in the business. Gaeta had his wife report some of the income and expenses from Big Slice Pizza on her person tax returns.

Gaeta also admitted that he filed false income tax returns for 2012 and 2013 as the IRS say he failed to report $683,551 in income. Had he reported the income, Gaeta would’ve owed over $85,000 in taxes.

“IRS-Criminal Investigation’s largest enforcement area is directed at individuals and businesses that intentionally attempt to cheat the government by not paying their fair share of taxes,” said Jonathan D. Larsen, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS-Criminal Investigation Newark Field Office. “Today’s guilty plea by Mr. Gaeta is another example of how serious we take tax offenses and that we will continue to vigorously pursue these types of investigations.”

Gaeta faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Gaeta’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2018.