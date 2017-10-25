Video Of Airport Worker Dancing On Tarmac Goes Viral

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBS) – Video of an airport worker having fun on the job is going viral.
Kyran Ashford works on the tarmac at Greater Rochester International Airport.
And when he has a few extra minutes, the tarmac becomes his dance floor. He says he likes to brighten people’s day.
“People are flying out for so many reasons, knowing that people can be flying out for good reasons or bad reasons, if I can just do something so small just to turn your day around, give you a smile, give you enough to start your day, then I’ve done my job,” said Ashford.
The video has been seen more than 4 million times on Facebook.
