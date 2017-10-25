Police Searching For Picky Serial Smash & Grab Cigarette Bandit

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — For the last several weeks Upper Darby Township Police have been hunting for a smash-and-grab cigarette caper. Police say he goes for packs, not cartons and he’s picky.

“He just attacks the Newport and Marlboro they seem to be the cigarettes of choice,” Superintendent of Police Michael Chitwood said.

He’s hit at least 14 businesses, including seven in Upper Darby over the last two months.

The most recent burglary happened in the early hours of the morning at a Sunoco gas station in the Westbrook Park section of the township.

This is one of the first times investigators say they’ve been able to see the car he’s driving. They say he’s always wearing a mask, and stuffs the cigarette packs into a pillowcase.

“This guy really is a one-man crime wave, he has it down pat,” Chitwood said. “We count the seconds on the job I believe it was 45 seconds.”

It’s estimated in each burglary he makes off with $1,200 worth of cigarettes, which police believe end up on the black market.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police in Upper Darby.