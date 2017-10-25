Boy Scout Leader Accused Of Smashing 2 Boys’ Heads Together At Camp Meeting

PINE GROVE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania Boy Scout leader accused of smashing two Scouts’ heads together at a camp meeting has been criminally charged.
State police on Tuesday announced charges of harassment, simple assault and child endangerment against 28-year-old Matthew McKeon.
The charges stem from an Oct. 14 meeting at Hawk Mountain Boy Scout Camp in Schuylkill County.
Police say the Birdsboro man discussed two boys’ involvement in a Cub Scout Halloween costume contest, then knocked their heads together. The boys complained of concussion-like symptoms afterward.
The Hawk Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America called the allegations “unacceptable” and removed McKeon as a Scout leader.
A man who returned a call to McKeon’s home declined to comment on the charges.
