Boy Scout Leader Accused Of Smashing 2 Boys’ Heads Together At Camp Meeting

PINE GROVE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania Boy Scout leader accused of smashing two Scouts’ heads together at a camp meeting has been criminally charged.

State police on Tuesday announced charges of harassment, simple assault and child endangerment against 28-year-old Matthew McKeon.

The charges stem from an Oct. 14 meeting at Hawk Mountain Boy Scout Camp in Schuylkill County.

Police say the Birdsboro man discussed two boys’ involvement in a Cub Scout Halloween costume contest, then knocked their heads together. The boys complained of concussion-like symptoms afterward.

The Hawk Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America called the allegations “unacceptable” and removed McKeon as a Scout leader.

A man who returned a call to McKeon’s home declined to comment on the charges.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

