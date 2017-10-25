Police Searching For 5 Suspects After Pizza Delivery Driver Attacked, Knocked Unconscious

Filed Under: Crime

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects involved in a carjacking attack on a pizza deliveryman last week.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Lukoil Gas Station located at 5748 Baltimore Ave.

Police say after the victim delivered pizza, he was approached by an unknown armed black man. That’s when police say he pulled out a gun and attacked the victim, knocking him unconscious.

Boy Scout Leader Accused Of Smashing 2 Boys’ Heads Together At Camp Meeting

Surveillance video shows a second suspect enter the victim’s Chevy Prism and drive off, while the first suspect can be seen reaching through the victim’s pockets.

Police say the deliveryman suffered severe head injuries and was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he remained unconscious until Oct. 23.

Can’t Sleep After A Stressful Day? Neither Can Dogs, Study Says

Police describe the suspects as a group of group of five black males ranging in age from 14 to 25 years old.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch