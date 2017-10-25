Police Searching For 5 Suspects After Pizza Delivery Driver Attacked, Knocked Unconscious

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects involved in a carjacking attack on a pizza deliveryman last week.
It happened around 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Lukoil Gas Station located at 5748 Baltimore Ave.
Police say after the victim delivered pizza, he was approached by an unknown armed black man. That’s when police say he pulled out a gun and attacked the victim, knocking him unconscious.
Surveillance video shows a second suspect enter the victim’s Chevy Prism and drive off, while the first suspect can be seen reaching through the victim’s pockets.
Police say the deliveryman suffered severe head injuries and was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he remained unconscious until Oct. 23.
Police describe the suspects as a group of group of five black males ranging in age from 14 to 25 years old.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.