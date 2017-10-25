Actress From Delaware County Accuses George H.W. Bush Of Touching Her From Behind

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former President George H.W. Bush has apologized to an actress with local roots after she accused him of inappropriately touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him. But Mr. Bush’s statement characterizes the incident as “an attempt at humor.”

Upland, Delaware County native Heather Lind says seeing a photo of former President Obama shaking the elder Bush’s hand prompted her now-deleted Instagram post.

Lind says when she met Mr. Bush, he didn’t shake her hand, but touched her from behind twice during a photo shoot at a screening for the AMC television series “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” and told her a dirty joke.

Lind appears alongside the 93-year-old Bush, who’s seated in a wheelchair, in a photo together at a Houston screening of the series in 2014. In the picture, Bush’s left arm appears to be behind Lind below waist level.

The actress says the former First Lady saw it happen and rolled her eyes, as if to say “not again.”

The apology, issued by a spokesman, doesn’t address the alleged incident, instead saying President Bush most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.”