3 Teens Arrested In Deadly Double Shooting In Trenton

TRENTON (CBS) — Three teenagers have been arrested for a double shooting earlier this month in Trenton that left a 58-year-old woman dead and a 14-year-old girl injured.
Authorities announced Monday the arrests of 18-year-old Zion Williams and two 16-year-old boys in the deadly double shooting.
Wilma Rutledge, 58, was killed in the shooting that happened on Oct. 6 on Carver Lane and North Willow Street in Trenton. A 14-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
The U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force took Williams into custody on Friday. On Sunday, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Ewing police arrested two 16-year-old boys. Their names are not being released since they are juveniles.
All three have been charged with murder, attempted murder and other related charges.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.