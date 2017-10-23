Police Searching For Possible Serial Killer In Florida After 3 People Fatally Shot Over 10 Days

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS) — Police in Florida are searching for a possible serial killer.

Authorities are investigating the murders of three people in one Tampa neighborhood.

A vigil was held Sunday night for the victims. They all were shot and killed within 10 days.

Police believe the killings are connected, even though the victims didn’t appear to know one another.

“We’re looking for out of the ordinary, something that stands out that will give us an indication that maybe somebody is armed, maybe somebody is acting in a suspicious manner,” said Tampa Police Sgt. Eric de Feliz.

Police released a video of a person of interest.

tampa police person of interest

Police in Tampa are searching for a person of interest of three murders in span of 10 days. (credit: CBS3)

They say the person was walking in the area during one of the murders.

Police believe that person may have information about the killings.

