Heavy Police Presence Surrounds Convention Center As Attorney General Jeff Sessions Addresses Law Enforcement Conference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is back in Philadelphia for another speech at a law enforcement conference.

Sessions took the stage on Monday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, addressing the International Association of Chiefs of Police about the Justice Department’s plan to combat international criminal gang MS-13.

“I am announcing today that I have designated MS-13 as a priority for our Organized Crime Task Forces,” said Sessions. “They all have one mission: to go after criminal gangs and drug traffickers at the highest levels.”

Sessions’ convention appearance on Saturday led to protests in Center City that left two Philadelphia police officers hurt and resulted in several arrests.

There were no planned protests for the final day of the law enforcement conference, however, there was a heavy police presence surrounding the convention center during Sessions’ speech.

On Saturday, Sessions told those gathered that law enforcement “won’t concede a single block” in the crime war targeting the most violent offenders.

About 40 gathered demonstrators gathered outside the convention hall on Saturday afternoon, calling for the abolishment of law enforcement.

Hours after that demonstration, a scuffle broke out between police and protesters near the Frank Rizzo statue.

Police confirm two officers suffered minor injuries in the melee on Saturday.