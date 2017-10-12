Justice Department Threatens Funding Over Philadelphia Immigration Policies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia received a letter from the Justice Department on Thursday rejecting the city’s argument that its policies toward Immigration Enforcement do not violate federal law.
The Department is, again, threatening to revoke a federal grant.
The Justice Department began stepping up pressure on Philadelphia and several other cities in April, when it warned in a letter that a policy of not sharing information with Immigration Enforcement agents violates the terms of a police training grant.
City solicitor Sozi Tulante responded that the city does share information, but that information doesn’t include immigration status, because the city doesn’t ask for it.
The latest letter from the Justice Department to the city specifies five passages from executive orders or police memoranda that restrict what information is shared, including the immigration status of crime “victims.”
Similar letters were sent to New York, New Orleans, Chicago and Cook County.
The city has two weeks to write back to the Department.