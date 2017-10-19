Watching Sports May Be Bad For Your Health, Study Reveals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Watching your favorite sports teams can be like taking a ride on a wild roller coaster with lots of ups and downs.

But is all of that excitement putting a strain on your heart?

“Anxiety, lots of anxiety,” said one man.

“I’ve seen Eagles got to the Superbowl and lose, seen the Flyers go to Stanley Cup and lose,” another fan said.

But, did you know watching sports could actually impact your cardiovascular health?

By tracking the pulse of several spectators, researchers found heart rate increased 75-percent while watching a team on TV and 110-percent if cheering them on in person.

According to the study’s authors, that experience can lead to intense emotional stress.

The kind of fandom experts say could trigger adverse health effects.

It’s unlikely your passion for Philly sports will do you in, but if you have a heart condition, you should be careful.

Previous studies show sports-related cardiovascular triggers were most common in people with existing coronary artery disease.

Read more about the study HERE.