Hallmark Channel Releases Schedule For Its 2017 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Movies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It might only be October but that doesn’t mean we can’t start counting down to Christmas!
The Hallmark Channel recently released its schedule for the 2017 “Countdown to Christmas” movies.
Hallmark will be airing 21 new movies, which begins with “Marry Me At Christmas” on Oct. 28.
See below for the full movie schedule. All movies begin at 8 p.m. ET.
Oct. 28: Marry Me At Christmas
Nov. 4: Christmas Festival Of Ice
Nov. 5: Miss Christmas
Nov. 11: The Sweetest Christmas
Nov. 12: Enchanted Christmas
Nov. 18: Coming Home For Christmas
Nov. 19: A Gift To Remember
Nov. 22: With Love, Christmas
Nov. 23: The Mistletoe Inn
Nov. 24: Finding Santa
Nov. 25: The Christmas Train
Nov. 26: Switched For Christmas
Dec. 2: Christmas In Evergreen
Dec. 3: Christmas At Holly Lodge
Dec. 9: Christmas Encore
Dec. 10: The Christmas Shop
Dec. 16: Father Christmas
Dec. 17: Christmas Connection
Dec. 23: Christmas Getaway
Dec. 25: When Calls The Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree
Dec. 30: A Royal New Year’s Eve